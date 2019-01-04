Software Developer (C#)
Jan 4, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A Bellville based financial services company is seeking a versatile, skilled Software Developer (C#) to work with a range of applications running primarily on a Windows platform. Your core role will include building solutions to integrate, automate and report. The ideal candidate requires a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Engineering or related field, 3 years’ experience in a similar role, OOP (preferably C#), BizTalk, SSIS, SQL Server, XML, XSD schema design & SOA.
DUTIES:
- Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.
- Develop Software Applications using approved toolsets.
- Adhere to and provide input into the architectural framework.
- Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (C#, BizTalk, SSIS, SQL).
- Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.
- Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.
- Perform code reviews, 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.
- Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.
- Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or related field.
Experience/Skills –
- Minimum of 3 years’ proven work experience as a Software Developer.
- Extensive experience in OOP (preferably C#) and integration (BizTalk, SSIS).
- SQL Server
