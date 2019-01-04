ENVIRONMENT: A Bellville based financial services company is seeking a versatile, skilled Software Developer (C#) to work with a range of applications running primarily on a Windows platform. Your core role will include building solutions to integrate, automate and report. The ideal candidate requires a Degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Engineering or related field, 3 years’ experience in a similar role, OOP (preferably C#), BizTalk, SSIS, SQL Server, XML, XSD schema design & SOA. DUTIES: Maintain software systems and automate the operations and interfaces between these systems.

Develop Software Applications using approved toolsets.

Adhere to and provide input into the architectural framework.

Programming well-designed, testable, efficient code across a Microsoft stack (C#, BizTalk, SSIS, SQL).

Produce specifications and determine operational feasibility.

Evaluate and implement ways to incorporate existing or new technologies into the business and product offering.

Perform code reviews, 3rd line technical support, trouble shooting and problem solving.

Periodic standby support for overnight, weekend and public holidays.

Provide leadership and guidance to technology team members. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering or related field. Experience/Skills – Minimum of 3 years’ proven work experience as a Software Developer.

Extensive experience in OOP (preferably C#) and integration (BizTalk, SSIS).

SQL Server