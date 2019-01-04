Specialist ETL Developer

Develop ETL (extract, translate, load) jobs and ensure DW systems are developed and maintained in accordance to business/technical specifications and in line with required development standards

Permanent role based in Cape Town

Experience and Qualifications

3-5 years’ experience in ETL programming, understanding of DB design systems and data/system analysis.

3 – 5 years information technology, data warehousing/dimensional modeling experience ETL tool (DataStage 8.2 and above)

Advanced SQL/PLSQL knowledge essential Data modeling experience

Knowledge and application of relevant legislation

Knowledge and application of the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) methodology

Responsibilities

Responsible for the successful delivery of business intelligence information to the entire organization and is experienced in BI development and implementations, data architecture and data warehousing.

Sound understanding of BI best practices, relational structures, dimensional data modeling, structured query language (SQL) skills, data warehouse and reporting techniques.

Technical ETL expertise in performing ETLs and validating results with business representatives

Experience with enterprise integration and ETL tools (DataStage 8.2 and above)

Support implemented BI solutions by: monitoring and tuning queries and data loads, addressing user questions concerning data integrity, monitoring performance and communicating functional and technical issues

Analyse business/technical specifications and develop ETL processes in order to change/improve business information systems on an ongoing basis

Manage the change process from determining requirements through to testing to ensure completion of system enhancements and maintenance

Compile all documentation relating to new systems or changes to existing systems, usability and maintenance

