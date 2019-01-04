Test Analyst

ENVIRONMENT:

An innovative investment firm who believes in building software that will shape the future, seeks the expertise of a Test Analyst with passion, drive, strong technical and problem-solving skills to help them achieve this goal. They believe their testers play a vital role not just in ensuring the quality of the software they develop, but in making it better, all the way from backend to frontend. You play a critical role in the design of their software to ensure it is developed with quality in mind from the very beginning and solving the many complex challenges along the way, using some of the industry’s latest technologies. Automation is a key part in what they do, the Tester have to have strong coding background to assist in building the automation systems that enable them to deliver this world class software rapidly.

DUTIES:

Estimating effort for testing tasks.

Defining the test approach for each sprint.

Extracting test requirements for user stories.

Designing and creating test cases.

Executing test cases manually / automated.

Manual front end functional testing of applications – which includes system, integration, regression and end to end testing as well as exploratory testing.

Collaborate closely with developers, identifying, logging, prioritizing and verifying defects in a defect tracking system.

Managing and maintaining the test environments and test data.

Implementing automated tests.

Develop test tools and extend test frameworks and test environments.

First line support and root cause analysis of production issues and proactive, friendly, transparent and efficient support service.

Playing a central role in establishing best practices for testing in an agile environmen

Learn more/Apply for this position