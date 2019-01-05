Senior Data Analyst (SQL)

Our client , based in Cape Town, is committed to being a data-driven organisation. The Group is looking for a Senior Data Analyst to support business objectives through conclusive data analysis and modelling. You will discover insights and identify opportunities by immersing yourself in the business, sourcing the required data sets, and coherently working towards solving the challenge at hand.

Minimum Requirements

– Appropriate qualification in a quantitative field,

– Minimum of 5 years’ experience working as a data analyst.

Skills & Competencies

– Advanced SQL skills and the ability to effectively extract data from databases;

– Advanced Excel skills;

– Experience working on the Google Cloud Platform suite of products, specifically BigQuery;

– Experience working with large data sets;

– Experience working with data exploration/analytical platforms;

– Understanding of dimensional database fundamentals/principles;

– Strong analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information in the form of reports and visualisations with attention to detail and accuracy;

– The ability to visualise outputs in an engaging way;

– Business acumen and the ability to translate analyses to business objectives;

– The ability to clean data when required to create a workable data set;

– Creative, conceptual, problem-solving, critical, and innovative thinking;

– Flexibility and autonomy; and

– Good written and verbal communication skills.

Duties & Responsibilities

– Your outputs would be in the form of reports and visualisations that clearly articulate the findings to business recipients.

– You will be part of a dynamic and flexible team, finding solutions to a variety of challenges across many different businesses units, working in digital media.

