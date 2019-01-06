Senior Office 365 Technology Consultant

– Reporting to the Manager: Microsoft Productivity. The incumbent will handle consulting, analysing and documenting business requirements for Office 365, Power BI and SharePoint-based solutions, deriving technical architectures; and leading teams in delivering these projects

Description of responsibilities:

– Creating Functional and Technical Specifications for Office 365, Power BI and SharePoint-based projects

– Leading technical teams in delivering Office 365, Power BI and SharePoint-based projects

– Designing, developing, and testing technical components, including custom coded solutions, for Office365, Power BI and SharePoint-based Projects

– Liaising with Project Managers on status, progress, and risks/issues on a project.

– Mentoring more junior team members

– Architecture and deploying technology to solve business problems

– Building Customer/Partner Relationships within IT environment

– Deliver high quality engagements around Microsoft’s solution areas, technologies and products in diverse client environments.

– Stabilize developed solutions using Microsoft methodologies in complex customer environments.

– Design and develop integrated solutions using the latest Microsoft products and technologies.

– Understand the relevant application development, infrastructure and operations implications of the developed solution.

– Ensure focused delivery in term of Microsoft Office 365, Power BI and SharePoint (contact number) consulting and technical solution delivery

– Contribute to team in preparing a functional specification and the design processes

– Build technical solutions, including code and deployment scripts

– Test usage and operation under realistic environmental conditions.

– Resolve issues and prepare solutions for release

– Drives activities to deploy solutions that provide the expected business values to the customers, and effectively bring projects to its goals

Qualifications and experience required:

– Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering, or equivalent

– 5-8 years related IT experience.

– 5-8 years related development experience on Microsoft development technologies (.Net)

– 5-8 years experience in creating customised SharePoint solutions for customers

– Experience leading technical teams on implementations of custom SharePoint projects

– Experience architecting and implementing SharePoint 2010 and SharePoint 2013 farms

– Level 3 (have more than 7 years’ experience) in at least 14 of the following technologies:

– NET – Application Fabric; .NET – ASPX Web Development; .NET – COM+ and DCOM; .NET – Framework and C#; .NET Linq; .NET – Microsoft Message Queues; .NET – MSBuild; .NET – Remoting;.NET – Web Services; .NET – Windows Communication Foundation; .NET – Windows Forms; .NET – Windows Presentation Foundation; .NET – Windows Services; .NET – Windows Workflow; ASP Classic; Infrastructure; Innovation Zone; Java – Development

– Nintex – Reporting; Nintex – Workflow

– SharePoint 2003 – Configuration, Implementation; SharePoint 2003 – Development; SharePoint 2003 – Infrastructure; SharePoint 2007 – BDC ;SharePoint 2007 – Configuration, Implementation; SharePoint 2007 – Content Structuring and Authoring; SharePoint 2007 – Development; SharePoint 2007 – Excel Services; SharePoint 2007 – InfoPath; SharePoint 2007 – Infrastructure; SharePoint 2007 – Search; SharePoint 2007 – Workflow; SharePoint 2010 – Access Services; SharePoint 2010 – Business Connectivity Services (BCS); SharePoint 2010 – Configuration, Implementation; SharePoint 2010 – Consulting and Architecture; SharePoint 2010 – Content Structuring and Authoring; SharePoint 2010 – Development; SharePoint 2010 – Excel Services; SharePoint 2010 – FAST search; SharePoint 2010 – Infrastructure; SharePoint 2010 – My Sites, Social Computing ;SharePoint 2010 – PerformancePoint; SharePoint 2010 – PowerShell; SharePoint 2010 – Search; SharePoint 2010 – Visio Services; SharePoint 2010 – Workflow

– SQL Server – Analysis – Bus Matrix, Dimensional Modelling; SQL Server – Analysis – Performance Management; SQL Server – Analysis Services; SQL Server – Development – MDX; SQL Server – Development – Report Builder; SQL Server – Development – Reporting Services; SQL Server – Development – SSAS; SQL Server – Development – SSIS; SQL Server – Development – TSQL; SQL Server – Infrastructure

– Usability – Application (Windows Forms); Usability – Mobile; Usability – Web

– Web Development – AJAX; Web Development – CSS; Web Development – HTML, XHTML; Web Development – Javascript / VBScript; Web Development – Jquery; Web Development – MVC, MVVM, MVP; Windows Mobile 6.x – Development; Windows Mobile 7 – Development

– XML; XML – XAML; XML – Xpath; XML – XSD; XML – XSLT

