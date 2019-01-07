Canon debuts SDK and API package for developers

Canon Europe has released its new camera API package, offering a range of resources to developers.

The combined EOS Digital software development kit (SDK) and all-new Camera Control API (CCAPI) create unique opportunities for developers and software engineers to take advantage of select Canon cameras and lenses, launching with the PowerShot SX70 HS.

Many developers have already benefited from Canon SDKs, enabling them to integrate Canon cameras and lenses in their solutions and control them remotely, wired via USB. Such applications include photo booths, robotic / automated units, event photography and recording, mass portrait / passport and photogrammetry systems.

The EDSDK benefits will allow users to control Canon cameras remotely from a Mac or PC and use the same code across all compatible Canon cameras. To take advantage of multi-platform support on select models[1] for fast development, the new CCAPI features an agnostic operating system, allowing wireless usage in any environment, such as Windows, Mac, Android, iOS or Linux.

Key EDSDK/CCAPI functions include:

* Detecting, connecting/disconnecting the camera;

* Checking and changing camera settings, including time;

* Remote shooting; and

* Downloading/erasing images, formatting cards

“We are delighted to be expanding our EOS Digital SDK to the PowerShot series[2] and provide a tool that enables control of the camera and its power zoom remotely,” says Yuko Tanaka, ITCG product marketing director. “In addition, the new Camera Control API is based on Internet Protocol, making it compatible with all operating systems.”

The PowerShot SX70 HS is Canon latest premium bridge camera, that delivers a truly portable and versatile shooting experience. The camera features a powerful 65x optical fixed lens zoom, equivalent to a 21-1365mm focal length. It also has DSLR-style looks and handling, a 7.5cm Vari-Angle LCD screen, 20.3 Megapixel sensor and 4K Ultra High Definition video. The PowerShot SX70 HS is an ideal all-in-one camera, capable of handling all types of shooting scenario, without the need to carry multiple lenses.