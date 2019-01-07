inQuba accepted into Endeavour Entrepreneurs

South African customer experience and journey analytics SaaS provider, inQuba has been selected by Endeavour, the New York-based organisation supporting high-impact entrepreneurs around the globe.

inQuba is one of 18 organisations from 15 countries selected by Endeavour following an International Selection Panel (ISP) held in Stellenbosch in December. inQuba COO Trent Rossini and CEO Mike Renzon are two of 25 entrepreneurs selected at this, the 84th International Selection Panel.

Selection takes place following a rigorous, multi-step process where candidates businesses’ are evaluated on their potential for high impact growth.

Says inQuba chief operating officer Trent Rossini: “Our selection is in recognition of the fact that we are a high growth organisation with a highly differentiated value proposition and will give us access to capital, access to highly successful, international business people and the resources Endeavour holds.

“We have made significant progress in the South African market where we are the market leader and being part of Endeavour will enable us to expand our focus on the US and Australian markets, where we are growing,” he adds.

Endeavour Entrepreneurs get access to a number of services from Endeavour including introductions to local and global business mentors, access to growth funding and volunteers from Fortune 500 consulting firms.