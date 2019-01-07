Int – Snr Frontend Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a digital insurance company is looking for a skilled Frontend Developer who has 2+ years’ experience, Ionic & Angular experience a must, Typescript/JavaScript, Asynchronous

REQUIREMENTS:

Ionic & Angular experience a must

Angular 2+

Typescript/JavaScript

Minimum 2 years Angular experience

HTML, SCSS

Asynchronous programming experience

Mobile screen styling

Firebase experience is a plus

COMMENTS:

