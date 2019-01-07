.NET Developer

Our client, based in Woodstock, Cape Town is currently looking to employ a highly skilled and experienced .Net Developer to join their elite, highly skilled team to work on product development in an agile and collaborative environment. The ideal candidate must have 4-5 years minimum of continual development in .Net (ASP.Net/C#). Qualification:IT Degree or relevant tertiary qualificationAt least 3-4 years’ experience Skills & Experience: Minimum 4-5 years’ cumulative experience as .Net developer in an agile digital agency environment, with C# and .Net and strong SQL skillsAngular, Backbone and Marionette is a bonus Job Description:You will be working with large and complex international projects.An individual with an agency background or experience will be considered. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, LETU KOHLAKALI on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029143.

