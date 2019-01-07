.NET Developer – Claremont

Jan 7, 2019

Job Type: .NET Developer

Location: Claremont, Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

A company that has built up a huge presence for over a decade are seeking a .NET Developer to be a part of their exciting team. Being industry leaders, this client have a well established presence within the housing retail market. You’d be working extensively with the latest technologies for international clients.

As an .NET Developer, your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using .NET Framework.
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Developing with front end technologies.
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • .NET Framework
  • .NET Core
  • MVC
  • Angular, Node.js or React

The position offers :

  • No dress code
  • Holiday!
  • Incentives!
  • Flexible working hours.

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career for one of the premier companies within their industry, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position