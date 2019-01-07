.NET Developer – Claremont

Job Type: .NET Developer
Location: Claremont, Cape Town
A company that has built up a huge presence for over a decade are seeking a .NET Developer to be a part of their exciting team. Being industry leaders, this client have a well established presence within the housing retail market. You’d be working extensively with the latest technologies for international clients.
As an .NET Developer, your role will include
- Develop software and applications using .NET Framework.
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Developing with front end technologies.
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Enhance skills on technologies!
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- .NET Framework
- .NET Core
- MVC
- Angular, Node.js or React
The position offers :
- No dress code
- Holiday!
- Incentives!
- Flexible working hours.
