.NET Developer – Claremont

A company that has built up a huge presence for over a decade are seeking a .NET Developer to be a part of their exciting team. Being industry leaders, this client have a well established presence within the housing retail market. You’d be working extensively with the latest technologies for international clients.

As an .NET Developer, your role will include

Develop software and applications using .NET Framework.

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Developing with front end technologies.

Translate business feedback and requirements

Enhance skills on technologies!

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Framework

.NET Core

MVC

Angular, Node.js or React

The position offers :

No dress code

Holiday!

Incentives!

Flexible working hours.

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career for one of the premier companies within their industry, to apply you can contact me:

