NTT positioned as a Magic Quadrant challenger

Three companies of the NTT Group – Arkadin, Dimension Data and NTT Communications – have announced that the group has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service.

NTT Group has been recognised for its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

In the past 12 months, NTT Group has made great strides in combining the best offerings from all three companies. Together, they provide a strong unified service that is making waves in the UCaaS space.

In its report, Gartner, addresses the fundamental shift from premises-based Unified Communications (UC) to cloud UCaaS. It states that “by 2021, 90% of IT leaders will not purchase new premises-based UC infrastructure — up from 50% today — because future cloud UC offerings will be far ahead in terms of features, functions, portals, analytics and dashboards.”

Arkadin CEO Didier Jaubert says: “We’re thrilled NTT Group is recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in this Magic Quadrant. In our view, the industry is evolving at an exponential rate as more businesses look to cloud-based UC solutions to improve interactions across their workforce. Being a part of NTT Group enables Arkadin to provide a full stack and full lifecycle service to our customers, whilst also continuing to invest in the technology that will empower businesses to take digital transformation to the next level.”

Nemo Verbist, group executive: GTM for digital workplace at Dimension Data, says: “We feel privileged to be part of NTT Group, where, as a collective, we can provide a full stack, full lifecycle service to our customers. We consider our positioning in the Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide by Gartner to be a testament to our mission to enable customers to unlock the power of information to improve business performance.

“We believe this is an important step in the right direction while we continue to innovate and execute on our product roadmap to achieving Modern Collaboration. We feel that it is encouraging to see Gartner recognising our efforts in this area which will, in turn, drive us to invest in technology that will help to bring our digital transformation capabilities to the next level.”

Junichi Kudo, senior vice-president of NTT Communications, says: “We believe Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) plays a vital role in digital transformation initiatives for enterprises. Our ambition is to offer innovative UC&C solutions that will address complex social issues by orchestrating unique expertise and assets spanning NTT Group companies. We are very pleased to be recognized by Gartner and feel that it provides validation that we are demonstrating strong progress in our ability to envision and deliver UC&C solutions in this ever-evolving market.”