Python Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client a digital insurance company is looking for a Python Developer with Python 3+ experience for 2-3 years minimum. The successful candidate must have experience in PostgreSQL, Redis, AWS (sqs, apigateway, lambda), rest apsi and No-SQL DB.

REQUIREMENTS:

Python 3+ experience for 2 – 3 years min (NodeJS or Ruby Developer who is quick to learn still a possibility)

Experience in building API’s preferably using the following frameworks: flask, falcon, pyramid

The following skills will be advantageous:

-Django

-Asynchronous Python programming with uvloop/asyncio

Experience in the following: PostgreSQL, Redis, AWS (sqs, apigateway, lambda), rest apsi

No-SQL DB experience

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position