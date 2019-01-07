QA Tester

If you can perform comprehensive software and user interface testing (and be awesome at the same time), our client based in Cape Town is looking for you! Qualification:MatricRelevant degree or a minimum of three years' experience (preferably outstanding transcripts) Skills & Experience: Knowledge of C#/JavaScript is advantageous Job Description:Perform comprehensive software and user interface testing.Translate functional and business requirement specifications into testable quality assurance documents, test plans and test cases.Test software for scalability, robustness and maintainability.Identify interactivity and usability flaws within the user interfaces.Identify functional defects and business rule deviations.Work together with experienced software development team using software development lifecycle (SDLC) tools and methodologies, including bug tracking and quality assurance management software.Assist with software build, merge and release control processes.Document and produce software user guides.

