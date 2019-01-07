Ruckus Aps get industry’s first WiFi Certified Vantage 2 designation

Ruckus Networks’ T811-CM series and E510 outdoor access points (APs) received WiFi Certified Vantage Release 2 certification–a first-of-its-kind recognition from the WiFi Alliance.

This certification highlights one of Ruckus’ core strengths to deliver top performance WiFi connectivity and reliability in dense indoor and outdoor environments.

The Wi-Fi Certified Vantage 2 designation is given to devices that offer the best WiFi experience in airports, stadiums, offices, campuses, retail locations and service provider-managed residential networks.

WiFi Certified Vantage 2 goes beyond the original designation by recognising devices that deliver optimal performance and efficient use of the Wi-Fi spectrum and other network resources in dense deployments. Networks can take on additional clients without impacting already connected clients to deliver an optimal user experience for everyone.

WiFi Certified Vantage 2 will make a significant impact by providing the best Wi-Fi user experience in deployments with dense AP-to-client connections.

“Ruckus Networks is honoured to have our outdoor access points be the first to receive this certification,” says Greg Beach, vice-president: wireless products at Ruckus. “This designation is a clear demonstration of Ruckus’ leadership and innovation in the WiFi industry. We understand the need for this type of certification as we enter the next phase of the Wi-Fi industry, and we’re proud to be part of the process to bring Wi-Fi Certified Vantage 2 to the greater WiFi community.”

WiFi Certified Vantage 2 looks at four components: WiFi Certified ac, WiFi Certified Passpoint, WiFi Agile Multiband and WiFi Optimised Connectivity. Carrier customers have been asking for WiFi Agile Multiband and WiFi Optimised Connectivity because they allow them to offload clients to WiFi to free up the cellular spectrum. With WiFi Agile Multiband and WiFi Optimised Connectivity, network capacity is increased to provide a higher quality of service and a better user experience with seamless roaming and secure connections. They allow more clients on the network without sacrificing additional performance or diminishing the user experience.

Ruckus has been collaborating in WiFi Alliance on WiFi Optimised Connectivity and Wi-Fi Agile Multiband. The company was involved with the original specification and testing, conformance events, and helped spearhead efforts to get the standard finalised and released. The standard demanded implementing complex protocols that required industry-wide collaboration.