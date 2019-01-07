Senior UI UX Designer

This position will require the successful candidate to create innovative and engaging web-based user-interface design to visually solve problems and collaborate on opportunities consistent with the companies overall brand strategy. The successful candidate will also contribute to user-experience thinking, working with the Marketing Department to use research, reporting and testing outcomes to inform creative direction and transform the overall end-user experience.

Web & UI Design

– Produce immersive, intuitive, functional and effective designs from concept or brief, for companies website pages, templates, landing pages, microsites, tools, etc.

– Work closely with developers to deliver, implement and QA designs

– Continually question and visually problem solve for general usability & functionality

– Assist in evolving brand look and feel/style guidelines and translate across all brand communications

– Create and own design system management

– Lead visual/photo asset direction and maintenance

– Other creative design projects (as needed):

o Ad hoc website tasks: building blogs, CMS management and testing

o Email campaigns and CRM collateral

o Digital ad units

o Other misc. design elements (icons, motion graphics, video editing, etc.)

UX Design

– Collaborate with optimization team to enhance user experience using research in user flows to identify key problems and opportunities

– Assist in improving user journeys through UX design tools and wireframing

– Work with optimization team to A/B test designs and implement learnings in future design solutions

Experience / Qualifications

– Matric

– Tertiary qualification in Marketing or a related field

– 5 + years of Web/UI design experience, in an Agency or Digital Marketing Department

– A strong portfolio demonstrating marketing design skills that deliver engaging and effective solutions across platform, device types and screens

Web/UI design:

o Product design (preferably e-commerce/fashion/travel)

o Graphic/visual design

o Adobe Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Animate, Premier Pro)

o Design System tools (Invision, Sketch)

UX design

o HTML5, CSS, Javascript

o UX design methods (information architecture, wireframing, prototyping)

Miscellaneous:

o Various ad types (Google, Facebook, etc.)

o WordPress/CMS

o Email marketing (segmentation, coding and customer workflows)

Please note: Only candidates being considered will receive a response

