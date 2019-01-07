Senior UI UX Designer

This position will require the successful candidate to create innovative and engaging web-based user-interface design to visually solve problems and collaborate on opportunities consistent with the companies overall brand strategy. The successful candidate will also contribute to user-experience thinking, working with the Marketing Department to use research, reporting and testing outcomes to inform creative direction and transform the overall end-user experience.
Web & UI Design
– Produce immersive, intuitive, functional and effective designs from concept or brief, for companies website pages, templates, landing pages, microsites, tools, etc.
– Work closely with developers to deliver, implement and QA designs
– Continually question and visually problem solve for general usability & functionality
– Assist in evolving brand look and feel/style guidelines and translate across all brand communications
– Create and own design system management
– Lead visual/photo asset direction and maintenance
– Other creative design projects (as needed):
o Ad hoc website tasks: building blogs, CMS management and testing
o Email campaigns and CRM collateral
o Digital ad units
o Other misc. design elements (icons, motion graphics, video editing, etc.)
UX Design
– Collaborate with optimization team to enhance user experience using research in user flows to identify key problems and opportunities
– Assist in improving user journeys through UX design tools and wireframing
– Work with optimization team to A/B test designs and implement learnings in future design solutions
Experience / Qualifications
– Matric
– Tertiary qualification in Marketing or a related field
– 5 + years of Web/UI design experience, in an Agency or Digital Marketing Department
– A strong portfolio demonstrating marketing design skills that deliver engaging and effective solutions across platform, device types and screens
Web/UI design:
o Product design (preferably e-commerce/fashion/travel)
o Graphic/visual design
o Adobe Suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator, Animate, Premier Pro)
o Design System tools (Invision, Sketch)
UX design
o HTML5, CSS, Javascript
o UX design methods (information architecture, wireframing, prototyping)
Miscellaneous:
o Various ad types (Google, Facebook, etc.)
o WordPress/CMS
o Email marketing (segmentation, coding and customer workflows)
