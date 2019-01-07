TS Implementation Engineer (L4) – EUC

TS Implementation Engineer (L4) – EUCWant to be part of our team?

The TS Implementation Engineer (L4) / Team Lead is involved in highly complex environments for installation, configuration and fault management. They provide technical support to Dimension Data clients. This includes remotely supporting clients within Service Level Agreements (SLAs) to install and configure software and hardware, resolve incidents, perform root cause analysis and adhere to any related processes such as change management.

Certification, both in vendor, technology and product is elevated to a specialized level and activities continue to progress towards an expert level.

TS Implementation Engineer (L4) / Team Leads work closely with clients, displaying good client engagement skills and engaging at a high level of professionalism. They are required to interact with clients on site to meet more complex requirements of a solution. Problems and issues that cannot be resolved are escalated to the relevant third parties.

The individual demonstrates project management and administration ability. They write reports and proposals and project documentation. PS Implementation Engineer (L4) / Team Lead ensure the compilation of the documentation of standard operating procedures relating to installations and fixes.

What you’ll be doing

Co-ordinate activities of engineers:The PS Implementation Engineer (L4) / Team Lead displays leadership and team management ability and delegates lower complexity tasks to engineers and technicians. They assume responsibility for the co-ordination of the activities of the engineers, in line with performance targets. They lead by example and monitor the quality of engineer’s and technician’s work when required. Mentorship of engineers and technicians is expected on this role.Project management:PS Implementation Engineering Team Leads have excellent project management skills which are demonstrated in the execution of installations and other assignments. Project certification and the understanding and adoption of Dimension Data’s Primer methodology, is encouraged.Produce and use reports:The individual demonstrates good administration ability in the form of proposal and report writing, and general project documentation development. The individual may be required to serve periodically on the customer service desk, providing third line telephonic, remote and on-site support and problem management.Take ownership of relevant technologies:The PS Implementation Engineer (L4) / Team Lead is expected to take ownership of relevant technologies according to domain or specialization.People management:As corporate citizens they are good team players and exhibit the required level of management skills required from junior level managers. He or she practices two-way communication and listens to understands other’s point of view.Behavioural skills:The individual displays a good understanding of business principles. At this level, individuals are included in higher complexity design work, with input to the design expected. These individuals are client focused and display a proactive approach to solving problems. They work well under pressure and demonstrate the ability to work within a support team, contributing to their success.

Learn more/Apply for this position