Web Developer – International Company, Cape Town

Position – Web Developer

Location – Cape Town

Salary – R35,000 – R70,000

My client is more than just a company, they are a leading online and mobile e-commerce enterprise. They are international, expanding over 3 Continents. If you are looking to work with architects of the future in a modern, forward thinking environment; this is for you.

My client are early adopters of cutting edge tech, using the latest tools across multi-platforms. They play with latest generation enterprise-class hardware; they use super-fast sub-millisecond storage arrays that house ultra large databases across multiple platforms.

The potential is limitless, their future is primed – and they are ready to lead the way.

About The Client

My client value their people, which is why there are no signs of micro-management. You will always be working on various, interesting projects that challenge the brilliant minds who make their business successful.

What to Expect

Encouragement of independent thinking

Problem-solving tasks that teach new skills

To be taken seriously when providing feedback regarding systems and processes

The authority to make project decisions with minimal meetings

Quick decision-making from management

Respect and appreciation for your achievements

To create and build things that carry weight socially and technologically

Perks

Training, development & coaching

Exposure to new tech

Performance bonus

20+ days leave

Free lunch, free gym, free parking

International opportunity

Friday beer o’clock

And so much more

Technical requirements:

JavaScript

HTML

CSS

XML/JSON

Experience with MVC and C# is highly advantageous!

This is an urgent requirement and interviews will be taking place over the next 2 weeks with an ideal start date of March 1st 2019. If you’d like to be considered for this amazing opportunity, apply now to be considered.

While we aim to respond to all our applicant, we receive a high volume of applicants. If you have not received feedback from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider your application unsucessful at this time.

Email me your CV to (email address) to schedule a confidential call to discuss this opportunity further

Pearson Frank International is the leading Web recruitment firm, advertising more jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Digital Agencies & End Users Globally and by specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with most of the key employers in the South African Market and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and jobs are.

Learn more/Apply for this position