Web Developer – International Company, Cape Town

Position – Web Developer
Location – Cape Town
Salary – R35,000 – R70,000
My client is more than just a company, they are a leading online and mobile e-commerce enterprise. They are international, expanding over 3 Continents. If you are looking to work with architects of the future in a modern, forward thinking environment; this is for you.
My client are early adopters of cutting edge tech, using the latest tools across multi-platforms. They play with latest generation enterprise-class hardware; they use super-fast sub-millisecond storage arrays that house ultra large databases across multiple platforms.
The potential is limitless, their future is primed – and they are ready to lead the way.
About The Client
My client value their people, which is why there are no signs of micro-management. You will always be working on various, interesting projects that challenge the brilliant minds who make their business successful.
What to Expect
- Encouragement of independent thinking
- Problem-solving tasks that teach new skills
- To be taken seriously when providing feedback regarding systems and processes
- The authority to make project decisions with minimal meetings
- Quick decision-making from management
- Respect and appreciation for your achievements
- To create and build things that carry weight socially and technologically
Perks
- Training, development & coaching
- Exposure to new tech
- Performance bonus
- 20+ days leave
- Free lunch, free gym, free parking
- International opportunity
- Friday beer o’clock
- And so much more
Technical requirements:
JavaScript
HTML
CSS
XML/JSON
Experience with MVC and C# is highly advantageous!
This is an urgent requirement and interviews will be taking place over the next 2 weeks with an ideal start date of March 1st 2019. If you’d like to be considered for this amazing opportunity, apply now to be considered.
