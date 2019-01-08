BI Developer

Manage production environment through building; maintaining and monitoring load processes according to operational level agreements. Build BI solutions using the requirement documents identifying dashboard needs in the business. Produce business and management information by collaborating with architecture; the requirements creator and business users. Provide feedback timeously to team on progress.

Essential Qualification

– Diploma in Informatics or MCSE Business Intelligence qualification essential

Preferred Qualification

– A relevant degree in Informatics, or Computer Science

Essential Certifications

– Certification applicable to relevant technology

Minimum Experience Level

– NON NEGOTIABLES:

– 5 years’ relevant experience, of which 1-2 years’ experience is in a Business Intelligence role

– 2 years experience in Business Intelligence Development

– A good working knowledge of SQL Server

– A good working knowledge of Data Modelling techniques (OLAP) and Kimball Methodology essential

– DAX preferred

– MS Power BI Tools preferred

