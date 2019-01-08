BI Developer

A leading employer of choice is looking for a BI Developer who will be responsible for designing, developing and testing QlikView models. This young and dynamic company offer a flexible, exciting work environment. Qualification:Matric essentialDegree/ National Diploma in Engineering, Computer Science or Mathematics field required Skills & Experience: Minimum 2 years' experience using a BI reporting toolStrong track record to showcase quality of workMinimum 2 years SQL experienceBeneficial: Retail/ e-commerce industry experienceQlikView experience advantageous Job Description:A great candidate will ensure that QlikView applications and server processes operate efficiently.The role includes interacting with business stakeholders for new development projects to translate into solutions.Operational support, bug fixes, and performance enhancements will be a part of your daily activities.The ideal candidate will automate data extraction and conduct the following: Data validation and integrity testing; data cleansing and data modelling and the optimization of data models.

