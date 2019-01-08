Business Analyst – Application

Be the link between business objectives and technology development capabilities. Your primary function will be the analysis of functionality for the CRM Platform.Your ability to understand the software development process coupled with excellent negotiation skills and expeience within a Scrum / Agile environment will put you at the forefront of the role.A giant in the wealth management sector seeks an entrepreneurial minded individual with a high business acumen to join their team as a Business AnalystYou will need a minimum of 3 years in a related role within the financial services sector (not negotiable) alongside a relevant tertiary qualification and experience in analyzing CRM SolutionsIf you have not had any response within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles/positions.

