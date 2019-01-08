Desktop Support

IT Support required to be part of a fast-paced environment in the financial industry. The individual should be comfortable with changes made to specifications and requirements.

This position is based in the Cape Town Northern Suburbs.

Minimum Requirements:

– Matric

– Diploma / Certificate in IT – advantageous

– Helpdesk training / experience

– Excellent Microsoft Office knowledge

– Financial Services experience – advantageous

– AGILE / SCRUM experience – advantageous

– Effective Communication and knowledge sharing abilities

Key Responsibilities & Activities:

– Telephonically support end users of company’s CRM system.

– Ability to make suggestions for improvements.

– Support desk Assistance

– Provide support to professional persons,; an excellent telephone etiquette is required.

Learn more/Apply for this position