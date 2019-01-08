Desktop Support

IT Support required to be part of a fast-paced environment in the financial industry. The individual should be comfortable with changes made to specifications and requirements.
This position is based in the Cape Town Northern Suburbs.
Minimum Requirements:
– Matric
– Diploma / Certificate in IT – advantageous
– Helpdesk training / experience
– Excellent Microsoft Office knowledge
– Financial Services experience – advantageous
– AGILE / SCRUM experience – advantageous
– Effective Communication and knowledge sharing abilities
Key Responsibilities & Activities:
– Telephonically support end users of company’s CRM system.
– Ability to make suggestions for improvements.
– Support desk Assistance
– Provide support to professional persons,; an excellent telephone etiquette is required.