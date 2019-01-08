Distributors see seasonal monitors sales peak move

Revenues from desktop monitors through Western European distributors continued to grow in early Q4 2018 following three strong quarters earlier in the year.

Sales were once again driven by business monitors but gaming monitors also made a significant contribution, according to the latest data published by IT market research company Context.

In the first two months of the quarter, combined sales of business- and consumer-targeted monitors were up by +16% year-on-year. While October saw sales in both segments increase by more than +22%, growth slowed in November and was driven by sales of cheaper business monitors: over 20% of sales were low-end models with an average distribution price (ASP) of less than 100 euros.

November 2017 was very strong for consumer monitors, especially in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. This year, sales increased again (by +6% year-on-year), but this was less than expected. The only models for which demand grew were those promoted as gaming monitors and these accounted for 41% of revenues (compared to 29% in the same period last year). There was particular interest in curved monitors, supported by a -17% year-on-year fall in ASP to €240 (down from €290).

Early Q4 2018 results showed a new trend: although seasonal sales take place towards the end of November, the distribution sales peak has shifted to October for both consumer-and business-targeted monitors.

“Sales of monitors are expected to continue to grow for the remainder of the last quarter of 2018,” says Dominika Koncewicz, senior analyst for Displays at Context. “While the business part of the market is likely to drive the trend, vendors will continue to focus on premium consumer models with high margins to maximise revenues from the still-profitable gaming segment.”