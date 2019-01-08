Firmware Developer

Job & Company Description:

Our client is based in Cape Town and Centurion. They function within the payment solutions industry with large clients such as the Foschini and Mr Price Group. They service various other clients within Australia as well. Their systems are implemented across various technologies, frontend to backend, mobile to web and everything in between. Your role will involve overseeing the more junior developers, while still being hands-on in developing, testing and maintaining high quality application software. Other duties include promoting new technologies and sharing knowledge within the team; recommending improvements to the development processes, contributing to implementation plans, and assisting in rollout as well as performing code reviews.

Why work for them?

Work from home days (at the discretion of your manager)

Flexible working hours

Free lunch, snacks and drinks all day every day

Fun working environment – regular social events, games and team building events

Working on latest technologies

Exposure to Cloud-based solutions (AWS or Azure)

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Bachelor’s of engineering degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar

6+ years’ experience developing embedded systems.

Extensive experience developing in C, Firmware and C++.

Managing or leading a team is a must have

Cryptography experience would be a big advantage

Experience integrating various hardware modules

Card reader integration experience

Project management experience

Experience with Linux

