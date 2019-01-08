Java Developer

A Cape Town based company is looking for an experienced Java Developer in order to migrate the current system onto a Java platform. This great company offers a streamlined interview process with benefits such as bonuses and pension funds. Qualification:Matric essentialDegree / National Diploma in relevant field advantageous Skills & Experience: Minimum 5 years’ robust experience in Java DevelopmentThorough MVC Java Web experienceExperience in android app developmentBootstrap experienceProficiency in MySQL database. SQL- transact advantageous Job Description:An ideal candidate would be confident in implementing the necessary frameworks and handling the migration.The candidate would be joining a team of four other developers who are unfamiliar with Java development and would need to show leadership skills in mentoring the others. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029173.

