Lenovo unleashes the Legion beast …

Players expect higher performing hardware to get the most out of their systems — whether they’re competitive eSports players, PC gaming enthusiasts, or those interested in massive multiplayer experiences or looking to play their favorite single-player titles at the highest settings.

Based on feedback from the gaming community, performance is the number one thing they value most.

As a result, the latest Lenovo Legion gaming line-up is more powerful than ever — with a new range of high-performance laptops and an entire family of re-designed gaming accessories and monitors.

At CES, Lenovo is unveiling the latest gaming additions to the Lenovo Legion line-up with:

* The savage new Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540 Laptops

* Sleek Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and M500 RGB Gaming Mouse

* Ergonomic Lenovo Legion H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset and H300 Stereo Gaming Headset, and

* Stylish Lenovo Legion Y27gq Monitor and Y44w Monitor for ultra-fast, smooth and immersive gaming.

Each of these products are designed to deliver the speed and performance gamers need to succeed at the highest level, whether at home or on the go.

It’s well-known that gamers come from diverse backgrounds. They can be students or working professionals, which is why we designed the new Lenovo Legion portfolio to look just as great in a living room as it would in their conference room. This gaming line-up is engineered to handle the toughest technical challenges while retaining a clean aesthetic that won’t feel out of place in any environment.

Go Beast Mode on the New Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540 Laptops

Built to accommodate the on-the-go gamer, Lenovo Legion laptops have only gotten better over time. This year, these sleek, modern laptops have been upgraded so that they are in step with the higher performance that players demand in 2019.

Available with up to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, Intel Core processors and Windows 10 Home, these laptops offer blazing-fast gaming speeds to play the latest releases, photo and video editing, binge-watching shows, or multitasking simultaneously at once.

On top of this, there are no flashy lights or garish colors to distract, thanks to their discreet design.

The top-of-the-line Lenovo Legion Y740 has what the most serious core gamer needs. The cutting-edge GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU is available on the 15-inch model, giving it more than enough power to run the latest action-filled titles. Its bigger 17-inch sibling supplies even more power with up to the GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, upgraded from the last generation’s GeForce GTX 10-series GPUs.

Both sizes come with up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, optional 32GB DDR4 2666Mhz memory, and 100 percent anti-ghosting CORSAIR iCue RGB backlit keyboard and system lighting with over 16 million color customisation options. The Lenovo Legion Y740 also features Dolby AtmosSpeaker System with Dolby Sound Radar for rich moving audio that places you inside the action from speakers custom designed by Dolby.

Can’t stand screen-tearing and stutters? The Lenovo Legion Y740’s optional 144Hz Full HD (1920 x 1080) display has optional NVIDIA G-SYNC designed to eliminate that. With support for Dolby Vision and a brighter screen at up to 500 nits, the Lenovo Legion Y740 will bring entertainment to life through ultra vivid picture quality.

With up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU and Intel Core processors, the 15-inch Lenovo Legion Y540 also packs a hefty amount of power at a more accessible price point. Competing on the go with your multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) team?

The Lenovo Legion Y540 weighs only 2.3kg (5.1 lbs) for portability and gives you a white backlit keyboard offering under 1ms input response time for the win. It also comes with Harman Kardon speakers and supports Dolby Atmos, which pulls you into the game with powerful, moving audio that sweeps all around you — designed to offer a competitive edge and more intense experience.

Both new laptops are outfitted with an upgraded battery over their predecessors, lasting up to six hours to give you plenty of time to find that save spot while on the go. Don’t worry about overheating during the most intense gaming sessions either. They feature the innovative Lenovo Legion Coldfront dual fan thermal layout that keeps things nice and cool, regardless if you’re playing low-needs titles or graphical powerhouses.

Don’t Miss a Shot Again with the Lenovo Legion M500 RGB Gaming Mouse

Core gamers know the most important part of their peripheral arsenal is an accurate and responsive mouse. With ergonomic textured grips, you won’t lose track of where you are or cramp up in the heat of an intense player versus player game.

And with a Pixart PMW 3389 sensor, featuring 16,000 dpi, 50g 400 IPS tracking precision and OMRON® micro switches, those headshots and powerful abilities will land where you want them to. It’s also totally customizable, with additional side buttons for any abilities you need to hit on a whim.

Fast Response Every Time with the Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Keyboard

Mechanical keyboards are integral to an avid gamer’s toolkit. That’s why we’re introducing the Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Keyboard. Bringing a modern, minimalist design, this keyboard delivers the ultra-fast response time that can only be found in red switches and anti-ghosting with 104-key rollover for more precise combinations and moves in even the most intense situations.

Need to make sure that combo is going to land? The more accurate Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Keyboard will help you pull it off.

Immerse into the Action with the Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset and H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

Knowing your surroundings is the key to success in any gaming situation. Whether you’re trying to hear the footsteps of an enemy in a first-person shooter or keeping up to date with build orders in a real-time strategy game (RTS), the new Lenovo Legion gaming headsets present the right tools.

The Lenovo Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset is made for the gamer who wants to play all day or all night while staying comfortable. With its sturdy all-metal design and dynamic 50mm drivers, it provides amazing sound while still staying lightweight enough to wear for hours at a time.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset offers driverless 7.1 surround sound right out of the box, designed to give the more serious core gamer the advantage they need to bring down their opponents. Both headsets’ retractable boom mics provide clearer communication and portability, engineered for you to hear callouts you need from your teammate.

See the Game through New Eyes with the Lenovo Legion Y27gq and Y44w Monitors

Your games will sound good with the new Lenovo Legion gaming headsets, but you’ll also want great visuals to match like the new Lenovo Legion Y27gq and Y44w Monitors.

An ultra-wide 43.4-inch curved display with 3840 x 1200 resolution and a peak display brightness of 450 nits, the Lenovo Legion Y44w Monitor is made for any gamer that wants a panoramic field of view. Whether it’s for racing titles or fight sims, this monitor’s designed for you to catch every frame of the action with its lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Also equipped with VESA Certified DisplayHDR 400 coupled with AMD® Radeon FreeSync 2 technology, players get a silky smooth experience without screen tearing.

For the gamer who wants the latest technology, we’ve built a 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27gq Monitor with 2560 x 1440 resolution and superfast 240Hz refresh rate. This monitor is designed to give players the opportunity to take advantage of every possible frame, whether you’re canceling normals into supers in your favorite fighting game or nailing that perfect play in your preferred MOBA. And with NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR technology built in, it’s designed so that flickering or screen tearing don’t take away from the gaming experience.