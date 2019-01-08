PHP Developer – All Levels – Cape Town

Role – Senior Full Stack PHP Developer

Location – Observatory, Cape Town

Salary – up to R70,000

About the client

My client is involved with designing and building web applications and apps for South African blue chip companies and well-funded local & international start-ups!

You will be in a motivating environment working alongside some of South Africa’s best developers. Your work will be recognised no matter how small or large. Don’t forget the wide range of projects that you will be involved in; challenging enough so you’re never bored! My client really provide the best for their employees.

Culture

My client are on the cutting edge of digital and seek new opportunities for themselves & their clients and also to remain agile. They build systems from scratch and thrive under a challenge. And they do this by delivering leading digital services in strategy and planning, creative design, technical brilliance as well as campaign management.

This company have an open-door policy and work together as a family-focused unit. If you aren’t being recognised in your current role, then apply to this!

Perks

Work with the top Developers in SA

No dress code/Relaxed environment

Flexi-hours

Drinks on a Friday

Training & mentoring sessions

And more!

You need

PHP, MySQL, Bootstrap, Jira, Git

JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery

Exposure to at least 1 JavaScript framework

Agile environment

Email me your CVs to (email address), send me your contact details and I will give you a call

Learn more/Apply for this position