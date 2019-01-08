PHP Developer – All Levels – Cape Town

Role – Senior Full Stack PHP Developer
Location – Observatory, Cape Town
Salary – up to R70,000
About the client
My client is involved with designing and building web applications and apps for South African blue chip companies and well-funded local & international start-ups!
You will be in a motivating environment working alongside some of South Africa’s best developers. Your work will be recognised no matter how small or large. Don’t forget the wide range of projects that you will be involved in; challenging enough so you’re never bored! My client really provide the best for their employees.
Culture
My client are on the cutting edge of digital and seek new opportunities for themselves & their clients and also to remain agile. They build systems from scratch and thrive under a challenge. And they do this by delivering leading digital services in strategy and planning, creative design, technical brilliance as well as campaign management.
This company have an open-door policy and work together as a family-focused unit. If you aren’t being recognised in your current role, then apply to this!
Perks
Work with the top Developers in SA
No dress code/Relaxed environment
Flexi-hours
Drinks on a Friday
Training & mentoring sessions
And more!
You need
- PHP, MySQL, Bootstrap, Jira, Git
- JavaScript, HTML, CSS, jQuery
- Exposure to at least 1 JavaScript framework
- Agile environment
