Pixma TS704 is Canon’s smallest 5-ink printer

Canon Europe has announced its smallest five-ink single function printer.

The Canon PIXMA TS704, designed for the home or small office, includes a 350-sheet capacity across a 2-way paper feed, an array of connectivity options (including Amazon Alexa[1] and Google Home[2] integration) and compatibility with a range of paper and creative apps for limitless personalisation.

For those embracing the latest smart home innovations, the Canon PIXMA TS704 is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home enabled devices to seamlessly integrate into the users’ daily life and connected home. When asked, Alexa and Google Assistant will instruct the Canon PIXMA TS704 to print out a selected range of children’s colouring sheets, sudoku puzzles or helpful checklist and report templates. The connected technologies will also provide helpful audible updates on the Canon PIXMA TS704’s status and ink levels.

Compact in size being 18 per cent smaller than its predecessor, the PIXMA iP7240, the Canon PIXMA TS704 packs a punch with features including voice control, connectivity and ink-saving cartridges. The Canon PIXMA TS704’s 350-sheet capacity is perfect for small businesses that require uninterrupted plain paper print runs. With a 2-way paper feed for maximum productivity, the Canon PIXMA TS704’s rear paper feed can handle all kinds of paper, including matte and gloss, as well as sizes from 3.5 x 3.5 inch to A4. Operation is also kept simple with a full dot LCD screen.

The Canon PIXMA TS704 prints with 5-individual inks, delivering crisp text, high-quality documents as well as vibrant photographs and a range of creative content. What’s more, the optional XL ink cartridges allow users to print more for less, and 5-individual ink cartridges mean only the ink that runs out needs to be replaced.

The Canon PRINT app compatible with iOS and Android enables users to print straight from a smart device, via WiFi. The app’s smartphone copy feature enables users to effortlessly copy and print by taking a photo of a document and converting it into a PDF. With Ethernet compatibility, Canon PIXMA TS704 users will reap the rewards of secure and high-speed connections.

Access to the PIXMA Cloud Link simplifies the everyday by enabling users to print documents and photos from popular cloud services such as Facebook, Instagram, GoogleDrive, DropBox and more, ensuring busy office workers can always access and print important documents remotely. The Canon PIXMA TS704 is also compatible with AirPrint (iOS), Mopria (Android) and Windows 10 Mobile for printing without the need of any additional apps.

Efficiency-seeking small businesses and environmentally conscious families need to look no further than the Canon PIXMA TS704. The Auto Power On/Off function can align to business hours or family routines to ensure it’s always ready to use while economising energy usage. Automatic 2-sided printing also minimises paper usage.

Canon’s Easy-PhotoPrint Editor for PC or smart device provides limitless opportunities to indulge in personalised prints, including custom calendars, collages and stickers. These can be printed on a wide range of media, including magnetic, re-stickable and 3.5 x 3.5-inch square photo paper. In addition, Canon’s Nail Sticker Creator app has more than 200 templates for printing bespoke nail stickers with the Canon PIXMA TS704.

Delivering a wide range of surprising features for its size, Canon’s smallest-ever 5-ink single function printer is the perfect option for family printing needs or a new business looking to get up and running quickly at an affordable price.

The Canon PIXMA TS704 will be available in South Africa from March 2019.