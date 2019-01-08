Software AG ranked as iPaaS And hybrid integration Platform leader

Software AG has been named a Leader by Forrester Research in its report “The Forrester Wave: Strategic iPaas and Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019”.

In the report, Software AG received the top score in the Current Offering category and the highest score possible in the Market Presence category, among the vendors evaluated.

Forrester cites Software AG’s webMethods Hybrid Integration Platform product, included in the broader Digital Business Platform, which comprises “…data, application, B2B, and IoT integration capabilities in one coherent and well-integrated platform while remaining modular.”

Henry Peyret, Forrester analyst and author of the Forrester report, wrote: “The strategic iPaaS/HIP market is growing because more EA professionals see strategic iPaaS/HIP as a key element of their digital transformation agility. Vendors that can make integration easier as well as provide a broad set of integration secenarios position themselves to successfully deliver in any public, private, hybrid, and/or multicloud environment.”

The report identified the 15 most significant providers based on a 25-criterion evaluation. It shows how each of the identified providers helps enterprise architecture professionals make the right choice.

Software AG’s vendor profile states: “Software AG is a long-term player in the integration space and has acquired several companies such as webMethods to build this broad portfolio, but it has continuously rationalized and integrated its portfolio to achieve coherence between the line of products comprising the Digital Business Platform.” In the report, Software AG also received the top score in the Integration Scenarios Supported criterion and the highest score possible in the Product Strategy criterion.

Dr Stefan Sigg, chief research and development officer of Software AG, says: “Hybrid Integration is the key to success as customers move on with their digital transformation journey. We believe our positioning as a leader in the report proves that Software AG is the company of choice when it comes to addressing integration in this ultra-fast evolving environment.”