Our client is looking for a Systems Integrator in the Brits area.Qualifications and Experience:
- Grade 12 with Mathematics and Physical Science
- National Diploma in Electronic Engineering
- Must have design capabilities in Wonderware
- Must have experience in control systems
- Must have experience in SCADA systems.
- Must have 15 years’ experience in design and fault finding on both Siemens S5 and Siemens S7 PLS’s
