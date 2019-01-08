Systems Integrator

Our client is looking for a Systems Integrator in the Brits area.Qualifications and Experience:

Grade 12 with Mathematics and Physical Science

National Diploma in Electronic Engineering

Must have design capabilities in Wonderware

Must have experience in control systems

Must have experience in SCADA systems.

Must have 15 years’ experience in design and fault finding on both Siemens S5 and Siemens S7 PLS’s

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

