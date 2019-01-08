Systems Integrator

Our client is looking for a Systems Integrator in the Brits area.Qualifications and Experience:

  • Grade 12 with Mathematics and Physical Science
  • National Diploma in Electronic Engineering
  • Must have design capabilities in Wonderware
  • Must have experience in control systems
  • Must have experience in SCADA systems.
  • Must have 15 years’ experience in design and fault finding on both Siemens S5 and Siemens S7 PLS’s

