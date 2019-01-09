HiSense debuts new displays at CES

Hisense opened its presence at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas by exhibiting ultra-premium TVs.

The Hisense booth displays the 4K Smart TriChroma Laser TV (100L7T), the latest addition to the award-winning series that uses the foundational elements of colour – red, blue and green. The outcome is a near-infinite array of colours, including Pure White.

The TriChroma Laser TV has an X-Fusion Laser Light Engine that combines three independent lasers to accurately display a wide array of colours and hues, reaching 100% of DCI-P3 colour space. A TI DLP chip enables blazing fast motion speeds with a 32 micro-seconds refresh rate for 8.3 million pixels.

“We are excited to showcase the breadth and depth of our 2019 Hisense product portfolio and talk about the next evolutions in TV, mobile, appliances and now Smart Home technologies,” says Dr Lan Lin, executive vice president of Hisense Group. “Our continued investment into R&D and vision for the future is the reason Hisense has found such success, so we welcome all to take a closer look at the breakthroughs that have resulted from our constant pursuit of developing innovative technology.”

* Hisense Sonic One – A thin self-contained television, measuring only 1.1-inch at its deepest point, the Hisense Sonic One gets its slim profile because a Piezoelectric speaker form factor pumps sound from the panel.

* ULED XD – A system of Hisense proprietary chip-sets, image processing algorithms and new panel technology for dynamic range with incredibly deep blacks and dazzling brightness. Dual-cell ULED XD panel layers a 1080p module displaying a grayscale image between a full array LED backlight and a 4K module displaying a full colour image, creating significant upgrades in local dimming, colors and dynamic range.

* Hisense Adonis MD – A new 145-inch Adonis MDTM MicroLED Display uses more than 10 million microscopic LEDs, which provide better contrast, brightness and motion fluidity while also maintaining energy efficiency. The advanced technology creates greater flexibility and control of light that could benefit anyone from a home owner to a company looking for ground-breaking display solutions. The Hisense Adonis MD maintains a 0.833mm pixel pitch.