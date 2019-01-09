Lead Front End Developer – Cape Town

Role – Lead Front End Developer

Location – Century City

Salary – up to R90,000

About the Client

My client is international with offices all over the world including UK, USA and SA. They are unique in every single way; a client you have definitely never came across before. They are in the aviation industry so you will be surrounded by super cool software and work ONLY with the latest tech; Angular6, Node, AWS.

They create products and solutions to transform the way organisations use digital technology and their data, and create positive change in the future through the power of technology and prediction.

This amazing client work with many of the world’s leading consumer-focused brands and help them think differently about data, technology, their customers and ultimately their own businesses.

You would be working with a team of passionate and talented developers with combined skills in software engineering, data science, design, product innovation and marketing.

They Offer:

Flexible working hours

2 days’ work from home

Global travel

Work with industry experts

Mapped out career progression

Training & Development

No Dress Code

Mac Notebooks

Beers & Takeaways on a Friday

You need:

Minimum 5 years’ experience as a front end developer

JavaScript

HTML5

CSS3

Exposure to 2 or more JavaScript frameworks such as React, Vue, Angular, Node, etc.

Experience in an Agile environment

