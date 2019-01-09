Lenovo shows off CES 2019 line-up

At CES 2019, Lenovo announced a new group of intelligent devices from across its portfolio – products designed to transform and improve the way people live, work, and play.

By harnessing the power of smart technology, via Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), Lenovo’s newest innovations unlock human potential, empower users to break boundaries and enhance connectedness.

Lenovo’s new innovations are built for Intelligent Transformation, the idea of people improving their lives through the use of transformative technology – for play, work, or in the home, and the Lenovo products announced today at CES 2019 do just that.

Transforming the way we live

Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant – Lenovo has teamed up with Google again – this time to unveil the Lenovo Smart Clock with the Google Assistant, the latest addition to Lenovo’s innovative smart living product line.

Purpose-made for your bedroom, the Lenovo Smart Clock helps you unwind in the evening, kickstart your day, control your smart home and listen to your favorite music with multi-room audio grouping.

As the latest device in Lenovo’s smart home family, the Lenovo Smart Clock adds to an ever-growing line-up that now includes the Lenovo Smart Display and the Lenovo Smart Home Essentials, bolstering Lenovo’s continued commitment to making families’ lives easier and more productive.

Lenovo Smart Tabs powered by Amazon Alexa – Collaborating with Amazon, Lenovo created Lenovo Smart Tabs, a new category of 2-in-1 tablets which turn into full-function smart screens with Amazon Alexa.

They’re a must-have for households and is remarkably simple to set up. Just place the Lenovo Smart Tab into the complimentary Lenovo Smart Dock, and the tablet transforms into a “Show Mode” smart screen device, with full-screen visuals and crisp, room-filling sound that complements Alexa’s responses from nearly anywhere in the room.

With Lenovo Smart Tabs, households now have access to a fully-featured Android tablet that doubles as a hub for smart home devices. That capability makes this new 2-in-1 tablet plus smart dock much more than the sum of its parts, opening up new and exciting ways to make households easier to manage.

Transforming the way we play

The Smartest Consumer Yoga Computers Yet – AI coupled with advanced audio and display technologies is making Lenovo’s next-gen Yoga computers their smartest yet. Whether you’re a digital nomad, business professional, digital content creator, or designer, the technologies in the new Yoga S940, Yoga A940, Yoga C730 with AMOLED and Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter can help you get things done faster and make life easier.

The Slim and Smarter Yoga S940 – The Yoga S940 ultra-slim Windows 10 laptop delivers security and privacy without sacrificing productivity and convenience thanks to an entire suite of Lenovo Smart Assist AI-enabled features. Leveraging AI, this includes the option to automatically filter out most ambient noise and blur out distracting backgrounds during video calls.

The minute you turn your head away from your laptop screen, the Yoga S940’s AI-powered sensors can detect your absence and auto-lock the display to protect your data from others seeing it. It can also detect and alert you when a nosey neighbor is shoulder surfing from your screen, or help increase productivity by shifting open windows and content contextually to a connected external monitor, based on your attention, intent and focus.

The new Yoga S940 is also the world’s first laptop with Contour Glass that wraps around its bezels – reducing the look of its already razor-thin bezels for a streamlined design.

Get Creative on the Powerful Yoga A940 – For artists and designers, nothing is better than sketching with a pencil on paper, right? The new Yoga A940 all-in-one desktop is here to challenge that notion.

Built for digital content creators, the Windows 10 Yoga A940 is a powerful creative canvas with a large 27-inch optional 4K IPS touchscreen display with Dolby Vision, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality.

It features a rotating hinge that enables the display to tilt to a comfortable 25-degree drafting mode, for remarkable flexibility and stability when drawing, sketching or annotating with a digital pen. It also features the Lenovo Precision Dial, a controller that’s tailor made for designers, photographers and videographers to make more precise selections and adjustments to their content.

With Lenovo Smart Assist AI-enabled features, a Dolby Vision-enabled 4K wide angle display with stunning brightness, contrast, color and detail, and boosted by Dolby Atmos® Speaker System for rich, moving audio, the Yoga A940 is the ideal centerpiece in any content creator’s home or workspace.

See the Difference on the Yoga C730 with AMOLED – Equipped with JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos which delivers immersive audio over any pair of compatible headphones, the 15-inch Yoga C730 2-in-1 convertible laptop gets an upgrade with up to a 4K AMOLED display.

AMOLED brings a noticeably more vivid viewing experience with an incredible degree of color clarity and contrast for higher-quality resolution. It also emits less harmful blue light – making it easier on the eyes while providing amazing video picture quality.

Portable and powerful, the Yoga C730 features 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, Windows Ink for digital pen input, Windows Hello™ for instant log-in, and the smart convenience of Cortana and Alexa.

Just Twist and Point with the Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter – Today’s professionals have more than enough to carry with them when running from one meeting to the next – from their laptops to phones, chargers and more.

With this user pain point in mind, we streamlined two accessories into one and designed the latest generation Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter. With just one twist, it converts from an ergonomic mouse with up to 1,600 DPI for high-precision tracking on nearly any surface into a flat, fully functional laser presenter (and vice versa). No more fumbling with a handful of devices at your next presentation with the latest Yoga Mouse in hand.

Lenovo Legion Gets More Savage with Performance Boost – The latest Lenovo Legion gaming line-up is more powerful than ever — with a new range of high-performance PCs and an entire family of re-designed gaming accessories and monitors.

The latest gaming additions to the Lenovo Legion line-up include:

* Savage new Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540 Laptops

* Sleek Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Keyboard and M500 RGB Gaming Mouse

* Ergonomic Lenovo Legion H500 Pro 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset and H300 Stereo Gaming Headset

* Stylish Lenovo Legion Y27gq Monitor and Y44w Monitor for ultra-fast, smooth and immersive gaming

* Upgraded Lenovo Legion T730 and T530 towers and C730 and C530 cubes to the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs

The Way We Work

Perfecting the ThinkPad X1 – In 2019, we’ve refined the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops and made broad improvements the most discerning users will appreciate. What’s more, we have listened to our customers and evolved the laptops’ look and feel to represent a contemporary and dynamic workforce.

Rounding off the PC announcements is a selection of accessories to complete the office, home or travelling users’ digital ecosystem:

* ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen and X1 Yoga 4th Gen are both thinner and lighter than ever

* X1 Yoga 4th Gen now available in an all-aluminum chassis

* New display options, including a 400 nit FHD display with ThinkPad Privacy Guard

* New Dolby Atmos Speaker System with four far-field mics

* Latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors

* New Cat16 LTE-A option and enhanced WLAN and WWAN antenna design

* ThinkShutter now available on both HD and IR cameras

* New ThinkVision 43.3-inch P44w monitor offers dual-display capability without bezels

* A selection of accessories including the ThinkPad Thunderbolt 3 Dock Gen 2, a Lenovo Pro Stereo USB Headset, the Lenovo VOIP 360 Camera Speaker, the Lenovo Powered USB-C Hub, the Lenovo 700 Ultraportable Bluetooth Speaker and a Lenovo Commuter Backpack.

New design options will be the most noticeable feature of the latest generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga. The former can include a visible carbon fiber weave top cover and the latter has been redesigned and re-engineered from the ground up. The ThinkPad X1 Yoga is now a precision-machined all-aluminum laptop in a beautiful iron grey color.

Improvements are more than skin-deep. Enhanced security features such as ThinkPad PrivacyGuard and a faster Match-on-Chip fingerprint reader will keep end-users protected. Device experience has been enhanced with more display options, Dolby Atmos audio, four inbuilt microphones and improved wireless capabilities for the best possible collaboration and productivity experience.