Pinnacle gears up for bumper year with management reshuffle

Looking forward to a strong performance in 2019, one of the country’s leading distributors Pinnacle has reshuffled some of its senior management.

And, in making the new announcements, CEO Tim Humphreys-Davies has also killed off speculation in the channel about the future of Lindi Shortt at the group. For months, rumours have circulated that Shortt was about to follow in the footsteps of veteran executive Shawn Marx who left Pinnacle in November to join Datacentrix.

Humphreys-Davies explains that Shortt, who was the company’s brand executive, is simply moving into a new role.

“This year will see us rolling out a new Sage ERP system, going live in April,” says Humphreys-Davies. “As this is vital to our long-term success we need to ensure we have the right resource behind this. I am very pleased to announce that Lindi Shortt will take the role of ERP Project Director from February. Lindi has significant experience in this field and we believe this is the best use of her considerable skills and knowledge.”

Rory Green will take over Shortt’s former role as Managing Brand Executive, also effective February.

“Rory has been managing a number of business units over the last 12 months which has given him plenty of insight and preparation for managing multiple portfolios and we’re confident that he’ll continue to perform to the high standards he has set himself,” Humphreys-Davies says.

Humphreys-Davies adds that Marx’s successor in Pinnacle’s commercial and government sector is Natasha Oosthuizen, while Willie Smit is sales director.