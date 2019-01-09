Project Manager/ Business Analyst

This exciting opportunity merges both a Project Manager and Business Analyst roles while maintaining a strong focus on internal software development. The company is expanding and looking for driven, detail orientated additions to the team! Qualification:Matric essentialDegree / National Diploma in relevant field Skills & Experience: Robust agile project management experienceHighly skilled in business and technical specification writingRecord of business analysis trainingBeneficial: worked in financial services and/or IT environments Job Description:Primary activities will include working with the development team to assist in defining business requirements for internally and externally derived projects.Other responsibilities include the estimation of the length and cost of projects and serving as the primary connection between the IT team, stakeholders and the rest of the company. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply.If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029190.

