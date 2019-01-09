Python Software Development Engineer

A sought-after employer is looking for a high energy, talented Software Development Engineer to join the team of their choice amongst many exciting development teams. Corporate structure is flat and welcoming. The ideal candidate will design and build solutions for our business users with a core focus on improving customer experience. Join the team and get the opportunity to be exposed to AI and get exciting benefits like pizza and beer Fridays and flexi hours! Qualification:Matric essentialBachelor’s degree majoring in Computer Science or relevant fieldMinimum 2 years’ experience in a software engineering role Skills & Experience: Python developmentJavaScript, React, jQuery, PHPHands on experience with DjangoLinux exposure advantageousBeneficial: MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDBGitHub, Travis CI, JenkinsAmazon EC2, Amazon S3 Job Description:The candidate should be a problem-solving individual who is confident in using Python, Django and preferably Linux. Strong open source and front-end development skills with JavaScript are needed.Daily tasks will include using creative thought processes to solve complex (email address) us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029189.

