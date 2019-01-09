QA Software Tester

Cape Town is looking for some hardcore QA Testers to assist with the development of Enterprise nTier Application Software. Apply now if you are interested to join a company with international footprint.Education:
- IT Degree/Diploma/Certificate
Job Experience & Skills Required:
- 3 years Quality Assurance Testing experience
- Follow Agile methodologies
- Experience with Java based enterprise applications
- Mecurial/Git
- Jira/Zephyr/confluence
- Testing enterprise-based applications and cross platform applications
- Experience with version control systems
- Create test cases
- Deploying and investigating core issues in applications and database servers
- Review logs and investigate bugs
- Volume and performance testing
- Regression testing
- Work closely with the Business Owner, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects and Project Managers
Apply now!
For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Naydene CronjeTeam Lead(contact number)