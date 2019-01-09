QA Software Tester

Cape Town is looking for some hardcore QA Testers to assist with the development of Enterprise nTier Application Software. Apply now if you are interested to join a company with international footprint.Education:

IT Degree/Diploma/Certificate

Job Experience & Skills Required:

3 years Quality Assurance Testing experience

Follow Agile methodologies

Experience with Java based enterprise applications

Mecurial/Git

Jira/Zephyr/confluence

Testing enterprise-based applications and cross platform applications

Experience with version control systems

Create test cases

Deploying and investigating core issues in applications and database servers

Review logs and investigate bugs

Volume and performance testing

Regression testing

Work closely with the Business Owner, Business Analysts, Developers, Architects and Project Managers

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.For more information contact:Naydene CronjeTeam Lead(contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position