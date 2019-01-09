Software Engineer (Machine Learning)

Our client is a leading South African online retailer and a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people to join them. They offer market-related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.
We are looking for talented developers to build out the best damn big data team in Africa.
Note that this is not a data science position and that it requires building large-scale, production-grade software systems that applies machine learning in practice, including the training of machine learning models.
You will:
– Work with a firehose of data
– Build state-of-the-art statistical models
– Touch all aspects of the business
– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
– Work with teammates on design, and code reviews
– Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack
We expect you to:
– Be creative
– Be flexible
– Use the data, Luke
– And take pride in your work
Minimum requirements
– Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)
– Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience
Standard requirements
– Python experience
– Linux experience
– Commercial software experience
– Experience with Hadoop/Spark/R
– Machine Learning / Data Mining / Big Data experience
– MSc (or even PhD) in a related field
