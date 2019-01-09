Software Engineer (Machine Learning)

Our client is a leading South African online retailer and a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people to join them. They offer market-related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

We are looking for talented developers to build out the best damn big data team in Africa.

Note that this is not a data science position and that it requires building large-scale, production-grade software systems that applies machine learning in practice, including the training of machine learning models.

You will:

– Work with a firehose of data

– Build state-of-the-art statistical models

– Touch all aspects of the business

– Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

– Work with teammates on design, and code reviews

– Build real time systems that integrate with the rest of our stack

We expect you to:

– Be creative

– Be flexible

– Use the data, Luke

– And take pride in your work

Minimum requirements

– Computer Science degree (alternatively a degree in a related field with work experience as a software engineer)

– Strong Mathematical or Statistical experience

Standard requirements

– Python experience

– Linux experience

– Commercial software experience

– Experience with Hadoop/Spark/R

– Machine Learning / Data Mining / Big Data experience

– MSc (or even PhD) in a related field

Your friendly recruiter to assist you is: Londi Ndlela

To apply for this position, please use the apply option on this job portal. For any other queries, please feel free to email me on: (email address) and I’ll get back to you as soon as possible.

PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

– For candidates replying to job adverts; if you do not hear back from us within 14 days, please assume that your application has been unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position