Web Developer

My client based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town is currently looking for talented WEB Developers to join their existing team on an initial 12 month fixed term contract basis

Industry : IT / Technology

Level: 2-3 years minimum experience

Proficiency in the following skills:

– HTML5

– CSS3

– JavaScript / TypeScript

– Angular 4 minimum, Angular 7 advantageous

– Bootstrap 4

Competencies

– Team player

– Logical thinker

– Creative thinker

– Good communicator

– Fast learner

If you meet these requirements and would like to find out more, please send an updated copy of your cv to review and a recruiter will be in contact

Learn more/Apply for this position