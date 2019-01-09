Which countries are tops for innovation?

The 16 countries that have emerged as innovation champions in are Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Israel, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

This is according to the 2019 International Innovation Scorecard developed by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), and presented during the CTA’s state of the industry address at CES 2019, taking place this week in Las Vegas.

During the CTA keynote, the Netherlands’ State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Mona Keijzer, the UK’s Secretary of State for International Trade Dr Liam Fox and Estonia’s Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps joined Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CTA, onstage to accept the innovation champion awards on behalf of their countries.

“These countries are world-class leaders in growing innovation,” says Shapiro. “When it comes to technology and policy, they value disruptive innovators. To be leaders in innovation, nations must drop protectionist rules and end barriers that limit them from creating the next great startups that will change the world for the better.”

New innovation champions include first-time honorees Germany and Israel.

Germany climbed into the highest tier thanks to improved new business growth and widespread access to telecommunications and online services.

In Israel, over half (51,5%) of its workforce is employed in high-skilled jobs, almost half (46,8%) of its college students earn degrees in STEM fields — second only to Singapore – and 4,3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) goes toward research and development (R&D), more than any other country on the scorecard.

Overall, innovation champions typically outperform other countries in measures of Freedom, Broadband, Entrepreneurial Activity, Resiliency – a new category to quantify the degree to which a country’s government and society are sustainable – and Self-Driving Vehicles.

Meanwhile, three former innovation champions dropped in the 2019 rankings. Austria’s top individual tax rate of 55%, the Czech Republic’s 15% year-over-year decline in R&D investment and Portugal’s decision to pressure short-term rental websites to share their data with the government moved them down to Innovation Leaders this year.

Other 2019 trends include:

* Small countries tend to lead in R&D investment. Israel and South Korea spent the most of their GDP on R&D, with more than four percent, followed by Switzerland (3,4%), Sweden (3,3%) and Austria (3,1%).

* On each continent, the countries with average download speeds above 18Mbps also ranked highly overall.

* Eight of the 10 most resilient countries — graded on criteria including the visibility of supply chains and strength of digital and physical infrastructure — are European.

* None of the 38 returning countries saw its Self-Driving Vehicles grade drop. In fact, many have further encouraged self-driving vehicle development by deploying self-driving public transit vehicles or preparing to build international test tracks. Year-over-year, we have seen more countries adopt laws allowing SDV testing.

* The US and China dominate in unicorns – domestic startups valued at $1-billion or more – created in the past decade, per 10-million people in population. The US leads with 133, China has 120 and the third-ranked UK has 12.