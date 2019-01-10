All the Innovation Awards winners at CES 2019

The winners of the IHS Markit Innovation Awards, showcasing the most innovative technology products submitted by CES 2019 exhibitors, have been announced.

“Congratulations to all the technology leaders who participated in the IHS Markit Innovation Awards competition at CES,” says Ian Weightman, senior vice-president for technology at IHS Markit. “We saw some truly amazing entries here in Las Vegas. This year’s competitors stood out for their creativity, ingenuity and spirit of innovation.”

The winners, by category, of the 2019 IHS Markit Innovation Awards at CES are:

Automotive: Etergo (product: AppScooter)

Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and Gaming: Plott (product: Extended Reality XR Platform “Lets Plott app”)

Fitness, Wearables and Health Devices: Triple W (product: DFree)

Home Audio: Vesper Technologies (product: piezoelectric MEMS mics)

Mobile Accessories: Alabaster-Omnicharge (product: Omni Mobile 13,000)

Mobile Computing: Synovia Solutions (product: Here Comes the Bus mobile app)

Personal Entertainment: Jabra (product: Jabra Elite 85h)

Robotics and Drones: Lora DiCarlo (product: Osé)

Smart Homes and Appliances: Pindrop Security Inc. (product: Voice Identity Platform)

Video Displays and Devices: HP (product: Omen X Emperium GS)

3D Scanning: SkuBot (product: SkuBot 3D scanning and computer vision driven product ID system)