Business Intelligence Developer

An established, fast paced financial services giant working with leading clients in the insurance industry is seeking a visionary BI Developer to join their team of experts. My client offers performance incentives, flexi hours, Health and Wellness incentives and the opportunity to work on the latest technology, to name a few. Qualification:Matric Relevant Degree/ Diploma – Beneficial Skills & Experience:Minimum 5-6 years’ experience as Business Intelligence DeveloperQlikView development experienceConsulting experienceStrong Transact SQLData Warehousing Job Description:This is an enticing opportunity to make your innovative ideas come to life.You will be required to: gather requirements, end-to-end development in QlikView, operational support and using large sets of data to answer complex questions.Work closely with the architectural team to build a data governance function across the organization, by using best industry practices. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply.If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information, please call, ELIZMARI KRIEL on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029209.

