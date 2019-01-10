Data Analyst

A sought-after employee is looking for a passionate Data Analyst to provide insight and suggestions to solve complex business problems and optimize business processes. The ideal candidate will join our fast paced, dynamic team and have continuous growth opportunities within an informal corporate environment. Perks include games at work and free massages! Qualification:Matric essentialDegree/ National Diploma in finance, economics, engineering, math, physics or another relevant field Skills & Experience: Minimum 2-5 years’ experienceAdvanced problem-solving skills and attention to detail Job Description:Daily activities will include performance analyses, reporting, building business strategy, sizing forecasts and data driven scenarios to discuss with key stakeholders. The candidate will be working closely with management while building automated reports and dashboards. Let us assist you with your career. Connect with us on www.communicate.co.za and Register your CV to create a profile, view IT jobs and apply. If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database and we will connect with you with any other suitable roles or positions.We also invite you to contact us to discuss other exciting career opportunities in our niche area!For more information please call, KELLY FISH on (contact number), quoting the Ref: CIT029208.

Learn more/Apply for this position