Dell and Alienware launch redesigned gaming portfolio

At the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Dell and Alienware are showcasing high-end, thin and light and affordable machines for amateur and professional gamers, while announcing new partnerships with esports brands like Team Liquid and Riot Games.

“We’re excited to come to this year’s CES with some truly ground-breaking products, next-gen software and strategic partnerships that will bring more people to experience PC gaming and advance the industry,” says Frank Azor, vice-president and GM for Alienware, G Series and XPS. “The new G Series laptops will make PC gaming even more accessible to those looking for high-performance gaming at a cost they can appreciate.”

The company has debuted ay new design identity, Alienware Legend, which aims to combine performance and function.

Alienware Legend stays true to the brand’s core design tenets, taking cues from its deep roots in sci-fi culture and its early industrial designs, to distinguish the brand from the rest of the industry.

The new Legend design is optimised with thermal and cooling technology to achieve and sustain overclocking power, improved AlienFX lighting, ultra-thin screen borders, and a new “three-knuckle hinge” design that reduces the overall dimension while creating a stronger assembly.

Legend also introduces two optional finishes, Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon.

Alienware recently introduced its thinnest and lightest 17-inch gaming notebook, the new Alienware m17, weighing in at just 2,6kg.

Performance is delivered with the 8th-gen Intel Core i5 and i7 processors featuring dynamic CPU overclocking, thanks to elevated thermal headroom from Cryo-Tech Cooling technology. They are paired with the NVidia GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs that deliver advanced gaming features including real-time ray tracing, artificial intelligence and programmable shading.

Affordable yet powerful gaming systems, the G5 15 and G7 17 are redesigned to deliver enhanced performance with upscale features in a sleek chassis.

The thinnest G Series to date with beautiful narrow borders, the G5 and G7 incorporate 8th gen Intel CFL-H quad- and hex core processors and the latest NVidia graphics to optimise demanding AAA game titles and versatility for everyday use. In addition to the option of a 144Hz refresh rate and G-Sync display panels, the G5 and G7 are offering Alienware Command Centre and 4-zone RGB keyboard with customisable backlighting for the first time.

The Dell G5 15 Special Edition is also available in “Alpine White”, with a clear panel on the bottom of the system to show off the blue fans of the cooling system.

Alienware also made more than 30 updates to its proprietary Alienware Command Centre, the central hub that allows gamers to customise all aspects of their experience including system and peripheral lighting, power management, thermal control, overclocking, audio, and content organisation.

The Alienware Command Center now offers GPU overclocking (and underclocking), allowing changes to take effect at the system level and work in conjunction with CPU and RAM overclocking as well as thermals.

Last year at CES, Alienware and Team Liquid announced their collaboration on the first Alienware Training Facility. In 2019, a second Alienware Training Facility will open in Utrecht, Netherlands, to become the future European headquarters and additional training hub for Team Liquid athletes competing across the world.

In addition, Alienware and Team Liquid will kick-off the most extensive and comprehensive hardware partnership in esports to date. Liquid’s athletes will now train, compete, live-stream and even help in the development across the full portfolio of Alienware desktops, laptops, premium displays, gaming headsets, and peripherals. This end-to-end hardware collaboration between Alienware and Team Liquid gives both organisations a perfect union focused towards designing and refining new iterations of elite gaming hardware and peripherals.

Alienware has also forged a new multi-year partnership with Riot Games. As the developer and operator behind the world’s most-played and most-viewed esports title, League of Legends, this monumental partnership enables both Alienware and Dell to demonstrate their expertise in hardware and technology services perfectly suited to support the rigorous operational logistics for the industry’s largest globally-integrated esport, League of Legends.

Alienware will become the Official Competition PC and display partner for the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS), the League of Legends European Championship (LEC), as well as in four major international competitions: the Mid-Season Invitational, North America vs. Europe Rift Rivals, the All-Star Event, and the pinnacle of esports competitions, the League of Legends World Championship, which set new esports viewership records in 2018, with 99.6 million unique viewers watching the World Finals.