Dynamics CRM Programmer – Cape Town – Up to R70k CTC PM

I am looking for a Dynamics CRM programmer for a consultancy company based in Cape Town.

Basic Qualifications:

Experience with .NET, C#, SQL and SOAP/REST web services

Experience with HTML5, JQuery, Javascript

Experience in Dynamics CRM/365

Integration Experience with MS Azure, BizTalk or similar

Experience with Angular or React is an advantage but not essential

Neat and structured in workflow

Strong communication skills

My Client Offers:

Competitive salary and bonus package

Exciting projects at many of South African largest companies

Focus on competence development, including certifications, professional groups and courses

Responsibility, flexibility and ability to showcase your talent

A fun and challenging opportunity to develop your skills further

Exemplary working conditions

A company with a great culture

