Dynamics CRM Programmer

Jan 10, 2019

Dynamics CRM Programmer – Cape Town – Up to R70k CTC PM

I am looking for a Dynamics CRM programmer for a consultancy company based in Cape Town.

Basic Qualifications:

  • Experience with .NET, C#, SQL and SOAP/REST web services
  • Experience with HTML5, JQuery, Javascript
  • Experience in Dynamics CRM/365
  • Integration Experience with MS Azure, BizTalk or similar
  • Experience with Angular or React is an advantage but not essential
  • Neat and structured in workflow
  • Strong communication skills

My Client Offers:

  • Competitive salary and bonus package
  • Exciting projects at many of South African largest companies
  • Focus on competence development, including certifications, professional groups and courses
  • Responsibility, flexibility and ability to showcase your talent
  • A fun and challenging opportunity to develop your skills further
  • Exemplary working conditions
  • A company with a great culture

If you are interested email your up to date CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number)

