Dynamics CRM Programmer – Cape Town – Up to R70k CTC PM
I am looking for a Dynamics CRM programmer for a consultancy company based in Cape Town.
Basic Qualifications:
- Experience with .NET, C#, SQL and SOAP/REST web services
- Experience with HTML5, JQuery, Javascript
- Experience in Dynamics CRM/365
- Integration Experience with MS Azure, BizTalk or similar
- Experience with Angular or React is an advantage but not essential
- Neat and structured in workflow
- Strong communication skills
My Client Offers:
- Competitive salary and bonus package
- Exciting projects at many of South African largest companies
- Focus on competence development, including certifications, professional groups and courses
- Responsibility, flexibility and ability to showcase your talent
- A fun and challenging opportunity to develop your skills further
- Exemplary working conditions
- A company with a great culture
If you are interested email your up to date CV to or call me on