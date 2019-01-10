Front End Developer

Our client, a multi award winning company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, offers various hosting solutions to over 40,000 customers.

Voted on more than one occasion as a Best Employer in South Africa, our clients is both customer and employee centric, priding themselves on operating with integrity and delivering on promises.

Rapidly expanding they are looking for a Frontend Developer.

As Software Developer, you will form part of a team that will be responsible for the development, integration and maintenance of in-house developed and 3rd party web applications, providing innovative tools to the power user, ensuring a seamless, intuitive hosting experience to our customers.

Responsibilities:

– Continually drive process and technical improvements within the development team

– In collaboration with the Product Owner and stakeholders, understand the needs of the customer in order to deliver innovative, robust solutions

– Participate in all aspects of the software development process

– Integrate 3rd party applications into the hosting environment

Essential Criteria:

– BSc or BTech majoring in Computer Science will be advantageous, however your ability to demonstrate your in-depth understanding of the web technologies and sound software engineering practices will trump a formal qualification

– A high level of proficiency in the following:

– Front End Development (React, Angular or Vue)

– Web development (Ruby, Python or PHP – This will be a secondary skill)

– Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar – This will be a tertiary skill)

– Software development within the Linux/Unix environment

– Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming, mob programming)

– Object oriented development

– Working with an API

– Understanding of the inner workings of WordPress will be an advantage

In return for your expertise they offer free web hosting, a fantastic office environment, 18 days paid leave, life insurance disability cover, funeral benefits, a retirement plan and medical aid. In addition you’ll enjoy flexible working hours, and 4 months maternity leave.

Learn more/Apply for this position