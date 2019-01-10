Pre-Sales Network Engineer

Our client is seeking an experienced Electronics Technician/Telecommunications Specialist needed to provide pre-sales support to a highly effective team of account managers. You will work closely with all stake holders (client, technical support & sales) in terms of understanding the client’s requirement and delivering a solution that is sustainable and in compliance with best networking practices. You will be required to communicate complex IT systems and issues to senior business leaders in an understandable and professional manner

Learn more/Apply for this position