Senior C# Developer

A growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for C# developers that will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/REST Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging Queues etc.
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
– Developing application software for any redPanda product and / or customised client solutions.
– Development extends to Front-end, Middle Tier and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services, Databases and Scripting.
– Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.
– Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.
– Unit testing / integration testing Features developed.
– Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.
– Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.
– Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.
Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job:
Generalist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:
– Front End, Middle Tier, and Database
Technologies include but not limited to:
– Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage
– Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript
– Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery
– Databases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL)
– Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.
– Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.
Education and General Working Experience:
– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.
– Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C# on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.
– Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, continuous integration an advantage.
– Good Object orientation is a must.
– Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.
– Basic understanding of design patterns and their application.
Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:
– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.
– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.
– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.
– Initiative
– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment
– Integrity
– Keen attention to detail.