Senior C# Developer

A growing Cape Town based, South African Software House, developing Enterprise (nTier) Application Software is currently looking for C# developers that will be a good culture fit and focus on areas like Enterprise, Web, Mobile, Thick Client, Web/REST Services, Relational Databases, NoSQL, Messaging Queues etc.

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

– Developing application software for any redPanda product and / or customised client solutions.

– Development extends to Front-end, Middle Tier and Databases and includes Presentation Layer, Business Logic, Data, Services, Databases and Scripting.

– Maintenance, debugging and problem-solving of existing software products and / or custom client solutions.

– Review product requirements in order to give development estimates and product feedback.

– Unit testing / integration testing Features developed.

– Technical documentation that shares knowledge effectively.

– Setting up new infrastructure environment for products and / or customised client solutions.

– Maintenance and updates to the existing infrastructure environment for the products and / or customised client solutions.

Mandatory Skills / Abilities required for the Job:

Generalist, with a passion for, and proven track record in the following core competency areas:

– Front End, Middle Tier, and Database

Technologies include but not limited to:

– Exposure to data tier abstraction technologies e.g. .NET Entity Framework will be an advantage

– Presentation Layer (UI) – ASP, HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, Javascript

– Scripting Language – Javascript, JQuery

– Databases – Relational Databases experience necessary (MSSQL)

– Operating System (O/S) – WINDOWS.

– Exposure to any of the popular Testing Tools preferable.

Education and General Working Experience:

– Ideally an IT Diploma or related Degree will be an advantage but is not essential.

– Minimum requirement is Matric with at least 5+ years solid C# on the job work related development experience. Remuneration package will be tailored according to relevant technical experience.

– Exposure to Mercurial, Bamboo, continuous integration an advantage.

– Good Object orientation is a must.

– Experience working in an Agile development environment preferred but not essential.

– Basic understanding of design patterns and their application.

Personal Attributes / Character traits required for this job:

– Delivery focused – Be deadline driven and adheres to Sprint deadlines.

– Team Player – must be able to work as part of a team.

– Self-Starter – Be able to work independently and contribute effectively to the team.

– Initiative

– Flexible/adaptable/approachable and willing to work in rapid changing, high delivery environment

– Integrity

– Keen attention to detail.

