Senior Software Developer

Leading software engineering and solutions company in Cape Town is in search of a Senior Software Engineer. Use your coding smarts and work with the best minds in the industry. You'll be joining a company with more than 16 years' experience in software craftsmanship; a company known for hiring, continuously growing, and retaining the best people in the industry. Qualification:BEng Degree/ BSc Computer Science / I.S Diploma/ BTech in Information Technology. Skills & Experience:Net.Net CoreAzure Cloud ServicesASP .Net MVCASP.Net WebAPIWCFNHibernateEntity FrameworkUnity DICastle WindsorSpring.NetNinjectAngularAngularJSReactVue.js Job Description:Ideal candidates will have the ability to build applications within an enterprise environment.They must also have a solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals.A hunger to continually improve by constantly evolving and adapting your skills will be a bonus!

