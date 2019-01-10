Software Developer – Cape Town

Job Type: Software Developer

Location: Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

A fantastic company that is engrossed in so many different applications and projects for clients within the finance industry are seeking a Software Developer to be a part of their ever growing development space.

I could start off with a list of requirements, but I’d rather give you a list of reasons to join this well established, Microsoft Gold Partner who is working are working with some fantastic companies.

Permanent role with great stability

Continues training across Microsoft stack as well as open source

Exposure to new technologies

Mentorship and clear career progression

Team environment with a shared objective to grow

Competitive salary

Clients on a global scale

Team building

Free parking

You’ll be involved in launching a brand new product/system which is one of its kind and a first for their clients. using these particular technologies.

Tech you’ll be using include .NET Core, Azure, AngularJS, JavaScript, ASP.Net MVC, CSS/HTML, Angularjs

If you are looking for a new challenge and like the sound of established company that hasn’t lost its start-up mentality then feel free to get in touch!

(email address) or (contact number)

Learn more/Apply for this position