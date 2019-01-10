Software Developer – Cape Town

Job Type: Software Developer
Location: Cape Town
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Teleph
A fantastic company that is engrossed in so many different applications and projects for clients within the finance industry are seeking a Software Developer to be a part of their ever growing development space.
I could start off with a list of requirements, but I’d rather give you a list of reasons to join this well established, Microsoft Gold Partner who is working are working with some fantastic companies.
- Permanent role with great stability
- Continues training across Microsoft stack as well as open source
- Exposure to new technologies
- Mentorship and clear career progression
- Team environment with a shared objective to grow
- Competitive salary
- Clients on a global scale
- Team building
- Free parking
You’ll be involved in launching a brand new product/system which is one of its kind and a first for their clients. using these particular technologies.
Tech you’ll be using include .NET Core, Azure, AngularJS, JavaScript, ASP.Net MVC, CSS/HTML, Angularjs
If you are looking for a new challenge and like the sound of established company that hasn’t lost its start-up mentality then feel free to get in touch!
(email address) or