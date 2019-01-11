Acer’s Swift 7 wins for innovation

Acer has announced the Swift 7 with a new premium chassis and narrow bezels that make it virtually borderless.

Honoree of a CES 2019 Innovation Award, the 14-inch Swift 7 boasts an impressive 92% screen-to-body ratio.

Powered by Windows 10, it’s feather-light too, at just 890 grams.

The redesigned Swift 7 fits the latest tech into a chassis that is significantly smaller than its predecessor. It has a four-side narrow bezel design with bezels measuring just 2.57mm, dramatically reducing the width and depth of the notebook to just 317.9 mm W x 191.5 mm D for an immersive, almost full screen display. Like its predecessors, the Swift 7 (SF714-52T) is thin and light, measuring under 1 cm thin at 9.95 mm and weighing less than 1 kg at just 890 grams.

The Swift 7 is made with magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminum alloys. These materials are two to four times stronger than standard aluminum alloys at the same thickness, yet are up to 20% to 35% lighter to keep the laptop under 1kg. In addition, Acer applied a micro-arc oxidation finish to create a surface with an elegant, ceramic-like material.

The 14-inch Full HD 1920×1080 touch display with IPS technology allows smooth touch interactions and presents vibrant images. Featuring a 100% sRGB/72% NTSC color gamut and 300 nits of brightness, the Swift 7 brings immersive experiences through its display. Plus, it’s extra durable thanks to a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The Swift 7 is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y processor, and it has up to 512GB of fast PCIe SSD storage and 10 hours of battery life.

Two USB Type-C ports support Thunderbolt 3 for high bandwidth speeds up to 40 Gbps while also delivering system power and connecting to any display, as well as USB 3.1 Gen 2. The DisplayPort 1.2 provides fast data transfers at up to 10 Gbps and supports high resolution external displays and speedy charging of external devices.

Staying connected with the Acer Swift 7 is reliable and super-fast with Intel Wireless-AC delivering Wi-Fi 5 capable of Gigabit speed and featuring 2×2 MU-MIMO technology.

Peripherals can also be connected via Bluetooth 5.0, while the combo headphone and speaker jack ensure clear and crisp audio.

The Swift 7’s chiclet keyboard has well-spaced keys. The keyboard also provides 1.1 mm of travel distance and responsive feedback. In addition, the backlit keyboard makes typing comfortable in low-light conditions.

The Corning Gorilla Glass touchpad is precise and responsive while scrolling and navigating. The glass touchpad also has an integrated click button, support for multi-touch gestures and a responsive physical click. Plus, the power button doubles as a fingerprint reader so customers can simultaneously turn on the device while using a more secure login through password-free Windows Hello.

The new Swift 7 features a push-to-open camera for webchats and video recording that can be kept closed to prevent unintended camera usage and to protect privacy. The camera has a 55-degree angle of view, and features high-dynamic-range (HDR) to deliver images in wider viewing angles to accommodate groups.